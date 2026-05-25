“If we play our style of cricket, we’ll give ourselves the best chance”: Molineux ahead of Women’s T20 WC

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New Delhi: Australia women’s cricket team captain Sophie Molineux believes the team’s balance, versatility and strong squad culture will be central to their quest for a record-extending seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup title as preparations intensify ahead of the tournament.

Set to lead Australia in an ICC event for the first time, the 28-year-old all-rounder expressed confidence in the group’s ability to adapt to different situations and continue the country’s rich legacy in global tournaments.

“If we prepare well, adapt quickly, and play our style of cricket, we’ll give ourselves the best chance,” Molineux told ICC.

“There is belief in the group, and what excites me most is the balance we have. There is genuine experience, but also younger players who bring energy and variety. We have got depth in our bowling, versatility with the bat and players who can change a game in an instant,” she added.

Australia’s squad combines seasoned World Cup winners with emerging young players, creating what Molineux described as a healthy and unified environment heading into the competition.

“What has stood out in our build-up to this competition is how aligned everyone is on how we want to play, the standards we expect, and the adaptability required in tournament cricket,” she said, according to ICC.

“There is a good mix of experience and fresh energy in our squad, and that balance has created a healthy environment heading into the World Cup,” she added.

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Molineux, who was part of Australia’s title-winning campaigns in 2018 and 2020, said she has embraced the added responsibilities that come with captaincy since taking over the role earlier this year.

“On a personal level, I have loved what has come with the captaincy role since stepping into the job at the start of the year,” she said.

“I am spending more time thinking about how to create the right environment for others, making sure communication is strong, that players feel supported, and that we are aligned on how we want to play. It has been a shift, but a really enjoyable one,” she further added.

The spinner also acknowledged the influence of Australia’s World Cup legacy while stressing the importance of continual improvement.

“Australia has an amazing history in World Cups, and that is something we don’t forget, but it also motivates us to keep evolving rather than relying on what has been done before,” Molineux said via ICC.

“Being part of World Cup-winning squads in the past has given me a real appreciation for what it takes to perform on the biggest stage. Success doesn’t guarantee anything, but it does give you confidence in how we prepare,” he concluded.

(ANI)

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