ICC Women’s T20 World Cup final: India to take on Australia on March 8

By KalingaTV Bureau
Melbourne : The cricket world has geared up for the “biggest game of women’s cricket” as Indian women’s cricket team will face the defending champions Australia in the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

The title clash coincides with International Women’s Day tomorrow.

4-time world champions Australia will be playing their 6th successive final while it will a maiden title clash for India.  More than 60,000 tickets have already been sold for the epic clash at the the MCG.

India will be hoping to win their maiden ICC title in women’s cricket.

India and Australia had kick-started the Women’s T20 World Cup on the 21st of last month. In this match, India beat Australia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison engaged in an exchange on Twitter ahead of the women’s T20 World Cup final.

 

