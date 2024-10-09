ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Sri Lanka by 82 runs in Dubai

India defeated Sri Lanka in the 12th match of Group A in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Team India defeated the Island Nation by 82 runs at Dubai International Stadium, Dubai on Wednesday.

Batting first in the match (after winning the toss), India managed to give Sri Lanka a target of 173 at the loss of 3 wickets.

The top-order batters of the Indian team smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers all over the ground. Shafali Verma 43 (40), Smriti Mandana 50 (38), and Harmanpreet Kaur 52* (27) were the top scores for India.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka was restricted to 90 all out till the end of 19.5 overs. In Sri Lanka’s innings, the top scorers were Kavisha Dilhari 21 (22), Anushka Sanjeewani 20 (22), and Ama Kanchana 19 (22).

The player of the match was Harmanpreet Kaur 52* (27).

This is the second victory of team India after facing an initial loss against New Zealand in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024.