ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Sharjah

By Pratyay
women's t20 world cup 2024
Image Credit: X@BCCIWomen

India has defeated Pakistan in the Group stage match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Team India has defeated its arch rivals by 6 wickets in Sharjah today i.e. Sunday.

Bating first in the match, Pakistan managed to give India a target of 106. India achieved the target with seven balls to spare (18.5 overs). Arundhati Reddy played an important role in the match by picking three wickets for India. Pakistan were restricted to 105/8 till the end of 20 overs.

The top scorers in India’s innings were Shafali Verma 32 (35), Jemimah Rodrigues 23 (28) and Harmanpreet Kaur 29 (24).

In Pakistan’s innings, the top scorers were Nida Dar 28 (34) and Muneeba Ali 17 (26). The player of the match was Arundhati Reddy.

Also Read: ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ind Vs Pak: Pakistan Choose To Bat First, India Caption…
You might also like

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I: India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets with 49 balls to…

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ind vs Pak: Pakistan choose to bat first, India…

Sporting Stars Align: Rohit Sharma and Iker Casillas Share Moment at NBA Abu Dhabi…

Hockey India League: Vedanta acquires full ownership of Odisha’s Kalinga Lancers