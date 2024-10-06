ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: India beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in Sharjah

India has defeated Pakistan in the Group stage match in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024. Team India has defeated its arch rivals by 6 wickets in Sharjah today i.e. Sunday.

Bating first in the match, Pakistan managed to give India a target of 106. India achieved the target with seven balls to spare (18.5 overs). Arundhati Reddy played an important role in the match by picking three wickets for India. Pakistan were restricted to 105/8 till the end of 20 overs.

The top scorers in India’s innings were Shafali Verma 32 (35), Jemimah Rodrigues 23 (28) and Harmanpreet Kaur 29 (24).

In Pakistan’s innings, the top scorers were Nida Dar 28 (34) and Muneeba Ali 17 (26). The player of the match was Arundhati Reddy.