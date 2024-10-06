ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 Ind vs Pak: Pakistan choose to bat first, India caption disappointed

Dubai: Pakistan captain Fatima Sana won the toss in the Group A match against India in Women’s T20 World Cup here today. The caption opt to bat against India in the Cup Group A match today.

However, the result of the toss has left the India captain Harmanpreet Kaur disappointed. She said that she wanted to bat first too.

However, soon the disappointment was over as Renuka Singh send Gull Feroza back to the dugout in the first over. Next Deepti Sharma helped to strengthen the team’s the powerplay by taking the wicket of Sidra Amin (8/11). this left Pakistan lossing two wickets in just 29 runs in six overs, with Muneeba Ali the only batter to look relatively comfortable.

India and Pakistan both made forced change due to injury. India has to made the replace Pooja Vastrakar with Sajeevan Sajana in the XI.

This will be a crucial clash for India as they lost their opening game against New Zealand by 58 runs. India need to defeat Pakistan by a huge margin, in order to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

India’s run-rate currently stands at a poor -2.99 and it makes big victories mandatory for them in the remaining three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia.