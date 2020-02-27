Melbourne: New Zealand captain Sophie Devine on Thursday won the toss and elected to field against India in their Group A game at the Junction Oval in the ongoing Women’s T20 World Cup.

“We are going to bowl first. It’s a fresh wicket, we would like to make most of the conditions. We have made a couple of changes. I thought Sri Lanka put us under the pump early on and that’s we got to be on the money against India. It’s about sticking to your strengths and not get carried away. I am hoping to continue my form,” said Devine after winning the toss.

India have made two changes to their playing XI which featured against Bangladesh. Smriti Mandhana and Radha Yadav have been brought in place for Arundhati Reddy and Richa Ghosh.

“We wanted to bat first only. We have two changes today. Smriti and Radha come in for Arundhati and Richa. We are doing well in patches and we need to do well in batting. We will try to give our best today. I did struggle in the last two games but will give my best in this game,” said India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

New Zealand: Sophie Devine(c), Rachel Priest(w), Suzie Bates, Maddy Green, Katey Martin, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Jensen, Anna Peterson, Leigh Kasperek, Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair