ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 final attracted 185 million viewers on digital

New Delhi: Team India created history at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025, lifting their first-ever ICC Women’s World Cup trophy on Sunday.

JioHotstar also set new benchmarks for engagement and reach, with record-breaking viewership that reflects the beginning of a new era for women’s sport and cricket broadcasting in India, one where women’s cricket stands proudly alongside the game’s biggest stages.

The final match of the quadrennial showcase attracted a staggering 185 million users on the platform, equalling the viewership of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final and exceeding the average daily reach of the IPL.

Overall, the tournament reached 446 million viewers, the highest ever for women’s cricket, surpassing the combined total of the last three ICC Women’s World Cups, marking an extraordinary milestone in the evolution of women’s cricket viewership in India.

The Women in Blue’s final act drew a peak concurrency of 21 million viewers as Harmanpreet Kaur’s team became the first Asian team to lift the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

In another record, 92 million tuned in to watch the historic clash on Connected TV (CTV), equalling the CTV viewership of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Final and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 Final. The surge reflects a significant shift in viewing habits, highlighting the deepening adoption of digital, large-screen sports consumption across India.

Ishan Chatterjee, CEO – Sports, JioStar, said, “The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup India 2025 has reaffirmed the growing stature of women’s cricket in India. The exceptional quality of cricket on display, especially the Indian team’s incredible performance, has driven record-breaking viewership and attracted a larger, more passionate fan base than ever before. This marks an important shift for women’s cricket, it is no longer just being watched; it is being celebrated by millions. It is inspiring a new generation of fans, athletes, and brands to stand behind the sport. This success is a collective achievement of ICC and BCCI for their vision, the players for their outstanding performances, the fans for their unwavering support, and the brands that have championed women’s cricket.”

With India crowned champions, anticipation for the upcoming WPL in January 2026 is set to reach unprecedented levels, as women’s cricket enters a new era of popularity and promise.

