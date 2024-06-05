ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India to lock horn with Ireland today

Team India is all set to play the first match of ICC T20 World Cup 2024 today. The Blue team will lock horn with Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The match is all set to begin at 8 pm IST.

This is India’s and Ireland’s first match of the season. Ireland, in their last 5 games, won 3 games and lost 2. Meanwhile, in their last 4 games, India have won 3 games and lost 1.

Speaking about the pitch, it is balanced. Additionally, the temperature is expected to be around 21.63 C and humidity is expected to be around 67%. 4.42 m/s winds are expected. Cloud cover is expected, so expect some movement to aid the pace bowlers.

Notably, Ireland has all seven of the encounters with India. Furthermore, Ireland has a poor track record compared to India.

Squad (probable):

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie, Paul Stirling (capt), Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Ben White