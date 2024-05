ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Check full schedule, match dates, timings and all details

The ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is all set to begin on June 1 and will continue till June 29. During this year’s world cup, as many as twenty teams are set to clash with each other. These twenty teams are placed in four groups, of which top two of each i.e., eight teams will go to the next stage.

India has been placed in the Group A. Apart from India, the group consist of Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and USA. Meanwhile, in Group B, teams including England, Australia, Namibia, Scotland and Oman are present.

At the same time, in the C group teams including New Zealand, West Indies, Afghanistan, Uganda and Papua New Guinea are placed. In the last group, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Netherlands and Nepal are present.

The matches are scheduled to be played at three venues in the USA and six in the Caribbean.

Here’s a full fixture: