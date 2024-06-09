ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Big fight today as India to clash with Pakistan

Today, cricket lovers are going to experience a big fight as India is all set to clash with Pakistan today in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. The match will be played at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium at 8 pm.

Notably, this match will be India’s as well as Pakistan’s second match of the series. In the first match, India defeated Ireland by 8 wickets while Pakistan got defeated by USA by 5 runs in the super over.

India holds the advantage over their nemesis with five victories whereas Pakistan has won on only one occasion, the infamous defeat in the 2021 edition where they lost by 10 wickets. The one remaining game was the famous tie between the two sides in the 2007 edition that India went on to win by a bowl-out (3-0).

IND vs PAK Probable Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (C), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi.