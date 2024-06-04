ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Afghanistan drop Uganda’s all wickets at 58, defeat by 125 runs

In today’s match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 played at Providence Stadium, Afghanistan clinched all the wickets of Uganda at 58 runs and defeated the latter by 125 runs.

Briefing about the match, Uganda won the toss and opted to bowl first. Batting first, Afghanistan made 183 runs losing five wickets. Of which, Rahmanullah Gurbaz made 76 runs, while Ibrahim Zabran made 70 runs and Mohammad Nabi made 14 runs (not out). From Uganda’s side, Brian Masaba and Cosmas Kyewuta took two wickets and Alpesh Ramjani took one wicket.

Chasing the target of 184 runs, Uganda team lost all wickets at 58 runs. Of which Robinson Obuya made 14 runs, Riazat Ali Shah made 11 runs and Bilal Hassan made 8 runs. Meanwhile, from Afghanistan’s side Fazalhaq Farooqi took five wickets, Naveen-ul-Haq took two wickets and Rashid Khan took two wickets.

Meanwhile, in the second match today, England will clash with Scotland at Kensington Oval at 8 pm. The team India is all set to clash with its all-time rival Pakistan for ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on June 9. The match is set to be played at the in Nassau County at the New York.