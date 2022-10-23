ICC T20 World Cup 2022: India beat arch-rivals Pakistan by 4 wickets

Melbourne: India began their ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 campaign with a 4-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan here today.

India who struggled to put urns on the board after losing four wickets (KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Axar Patel) in just 31 runs from 6.1 overs. However, Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya put up a 113-run partnership and led India close to the win. Their partnership is the highest partnership for any wicket for India vs Pak in T20Is.

Virat Kohli with his unbeaten 82 innings played a vital role in India’s win over Pakistan. He was adjudged the player of the match.

After Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first, Shan Masood (unbeaten 52 runs) and Iftikhar Ahmed (51 runs) helped Pakistan to set a target of 160 runs for India as they scored 159-8 in their 20 overs.

India Squad

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Pakistan Squad

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

With today’s win, India set the following histories:

India winning off the final ball of a T20I

vs Aus Sydney 2016

vs Ban Colombo RPS 2018

vs WI Chennai 2018

vs Pak Melbourne 2022 *

Highest target achieved in last three overs in a T20 WC match

48 Aus vs Pak Gros Islet 2010

48 Ind vs Pak Melbourne 2022 *

42 WI vs Aus Mirpur 2014

41 SL vs Ind Gros Islet 2010

113 bw Kohli & Hardik – highest partnership for any wicket for India vs Pak in T20Is