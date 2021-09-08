ICC T20 World Cup 2021: BCCI announces Indian team, Former India Captain MS Dhoni to mentor the team

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has announced team India’s squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The team for the premier T 20 tournament includes Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohd Shami.

On the other hand, the standby players includes – Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

It is noteworthy to mention that former India Caption Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) will mentor the team for the T20 World Cup, said BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Shikhar Dhawan is one of the major player who has been omitted from the tournament. It was quite surprising to find out that spinner Yuzvndra Chahal has also been omitted from the team.

Originally planned to be organised in 2020 the ICC T20 World Cup was postponed to 2021 for Covid-19 pandemic. It will be organised between October 17 and November 14, 2021. Even though India was expected to host the tournament, due the Covid-19 pandemic , the tournament will be played in UAE (United Arab Emirates) and Oman

This World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. The West Indies are the defending champions of tournament.