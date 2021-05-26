Dubai: India skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma maintained their second and third positions respectively in the International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI batting rankings.

With 857 rating points, Kohli is only eight points behind Pakistan’s prolific run-getter Babar Azam, who has enjoyed an extremely successful run against South Africa this year.

Only two Indians figure in the top 10 of the ODI batting rankings, with opener Shikhar Dhawan placed 18th behind New Zealand’s Martin Guptill on 706 points.

In the ODI bowling rankings, Jasprit Bumrah continues to maintain his fifth position with 690 points. New Zealand’s left-arm pacer Trent Boult leads the charts with 737 points, followed by Bangladesh’s right-arm off-spinner Mehendi Hasan who has 725 points.

Only Ravindra Jadeja, at No. 9, figures in the all-rounder’s top 10 for India. Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan top the charts with 396 points while England all-rounder Ben Stokes sits a distant second with 295 points.