ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Super 8 match: India opt to field first against West Indies 

Advertisement

Kolkata: Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to field first against West Indies in the Super 8 match of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens this evening.

“We will bowl first tonight. Looks good. It has been a chasing ground, wicket gets even better so chasing is a good option. It’s already wild and we will look to give a good show to the crowd. I think we ticked all the boxes last game. Same team,” Yadav said after winning the toss.

On the other hand Shai Hope, the captain of West Indies, also said that his team also would have fielded first had the toss gone in their favour. They will play the high-voltage match with one change. Akeal Hosein will replace Brandon King.

Advertisement

It is a must-win match for both the teams to enter the semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

Teams:

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w/c), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Shamar Joseph

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah