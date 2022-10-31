ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Ireland wins toss, opt to bowl against Australia

Brisbane: Ireland won the toss and decided to bowl against Australia in their T20 World Cup match at the Gabba toady on Monday.

Today’s match is crucial for both the teams as it will decide their future in the tournament. The team which will win today will make a place on the table for semi finals.

Both the teams are level with three points along with England from three matches. The match has begun at 1:30 pm (IST).

Both the teams have played three games in the Super 12 stage so far, where they won one, lost one and the remaining one got abandoned due to rain.

Defending champions Australia have made one change from their last match playing XI, bringing in Adam Zampa in place of Ashton Agar.

Ireland, on the other hand, are fielding an unchanged side.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch ©, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie ©, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little