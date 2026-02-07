ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 starts from today: Where to watch live matches in your country

Advertisement

Bhubaneswar: The International Cricket Council (ICC) have kicked off the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 starting from today that is on Saturday. India and Sri Lanka will co-host the Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. According to ICC, a total of 20 teams will compete across 55 matches from 7 February to 8 March, 2026. Italy will be playing in the T20 World Cup for the first time.

If you are wondering where to watch the matches live across television and on digital platforms, then ICC has released the complete list of broadcasting channels of each country for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

The fans in India will be able to watch the live match on JioHotstar OTT platform and Star Sports TV channel. You can watch the matches in five languages English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada on JioStar’s TV and Digital coverage. Meanwhile, additional languages of Bengali, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi will be available on JioHotstar. You can also watch all team India matches in Marathi and Indian Sign Language and the final on JioHotstar.

In addition, JioStar has partnered with PVR – Inox to screen the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup nationwide. The fans of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives can also watch the matches through Star Sports.

You can also watch the warm up matches on selected TV and digital platform.

Where to watch ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

India: Star Sports, JioHotstar

Sri Lanka: Dialog TV, linear television, ThePapare.com website and Dialog Play mobile app

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Now

Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Now

Italy: Sky Italia

Proteas: SuperSport’s wide array of TV, sub-saharan Africa.

Australia: Prime Video

New Zealand: New Zealand

Pakistan: PTV, Myco, Tamasha, ARY Zapp and Tapmad.

United States : Willow TV

Canada: Willow TV

UAE and MENA region: CricLife Max, available via StarzPlay

Caribbean Islands: ESPN

Latin America: Disney+ app

Bangladesh: T Sports & Nagorik TV, Rabbithole

Pacific Islands: PNG Digicel

Singapore: Hub Sports 4,

Afghanistan: Lemar TV

Nepal: Kantipur TV

Netherlands: Dutch broadcaster NOS

Malaysia and Hong Kong: CricBuzz

The tournament will also be available in-flight and at sea on Sport 24, ensuring fans don’t miss out on the action while travelling.