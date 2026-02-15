ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Pakistan win toss, opt to field against India; Abhishek Sharma returns

Advertisement

Colombo: Salman Agha-led Pakistan won the toss of the high-voltage match against India and opted to field first at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

While Pakistan decided to play the much-awaited match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 without any change, India have made two changes as Abhishek Sharma returns and Kuldeep Yadav is in for Arshdeep Singh.

As usual, there was no handshake between the captains during the toss.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan (Playing XI): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Usman Khan(w), Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq