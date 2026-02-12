ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026: Namibia opt to bowl against India, Sanju and Bumrah to play

Advertisement

Delhi: The Gerhard Erasmus-led Namibia won the toss and opted to bowl first against India during the 18th Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium here today.

Both the teams have made two changes for this match. As informed by Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson will play in place of Abhishek Sharma, who is still not fine from his sickness and it is expected that he might miss one or two matches. Likewise, veteran pacer Jasprit Bumrah will play instead of Mohammed Siraj.

Namibia had lost their first match of the tournament to the Netherlands on Monday, while India had registered an easy win against USA.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia (Playing XI): Louren Steenkamp, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus(c), JJ Smit, Zane Green(w), Ruben Trumpelmann, Malan Kruger, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo, Max Heingo