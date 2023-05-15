ICC makes helmets mandatory for ‘high-risk positions’, soft signal scrapped: Details here

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has made wearing of helmets mandatory for ‘high-risk positions’. That means helmets will be compulsory when the batters are facing fast bowlers, when wicketkeepers are standing up to the stumps and when fielders are close to the batter in front of the wicket.

Besides, the soft signalling was scrapped. That means the umpires are no longer required to give a soft signal when referring decisions to the TV umpire. ICC Men’s Cricket Committee led by Sourav Ganguly made some major changes in ‘Playing Conditions’. The above scrapping of soft signal is among the changes.

