ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India Pakistan match to be held in Lahore? Decision pending

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has released the draft dates for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 that will begin from 19 February to 9 March. The draft have indicated that the India-Pakistan match will take place at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 1, 2025.

However, new reports have suggested that the Indian men’s cricket team is unlikely to travel to Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy next year. The decision will be finalised by the Indian government.

With this possibility in hand, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) might raise this issue at the upcoming ICC meeting, which will be held in Sri Lanka this month.

However, this has not been confirmed yet and more information will emerge after the ICC meeting.

Since 2008, India have not travelled to Pakistan and met only once for a bilateral series on 2012–13. Though India were supposed to travel to Pakistan in 2023 for Asia Cup, the tournament took place in a hybrid mode moved, with India’s matches, including the final, were played in Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s draft for CT 2025:

according to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)’s newly drafted ICC Champions Trophy 2025 list, seven matches will be played in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, and three in Karachi.

According to the draft, the opening match will be held in Karachi, while the most anticipated India and Pakistan will be held at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 1.

The two semifinals will be played in Karachi and Rawalpindi and a final in Lahore.

All India matches (including semifinals, if the team qualifies) will be played in Lahore,” the source added.