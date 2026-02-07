ICC Chairman Jay Shah extends best wishes to teams for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Advertisement

New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah extended his best wishes to all the participating teams in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Jay Shah posted on his X account on Saturday, noting that six different teams have won the nine editions of the T20 World Cup held so far, and wished all teams good luck for the 55-match tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Jay Shah said, “Six different champions already in nine editions of the @ICC Men’s @T20WorldCup. Wishing the teams the very best of luck as they battle for the crown over 55 exciting matches in India and Sri Lanka!”

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup starts today (February 7) and runs through March 8. The first match of the 20-team tournament will feature Pakistan and the Netherlands, who will play the campaign opener at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on Saturday.

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will also open their T20 WC 2026 campaign on Saturday itself. The Men in Blue are set to face the United States of America at the Wankhede Stadium today.

After the USA, India will face Namibia in their second group-stage clash at Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12. India is then scheduled to face Pakistan on February 15 at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. However, the India vs Pakistan clash is clouded by uncertainty as Pakistan earlier announced that they will boycott the fixture. India’s last group-stage match is against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on February 18.

India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026:

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (VC), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Washington Sundar, Mohd. Siraj.

(Source: ANI)