Rohit Sharma raises bat. (File Photo: IANS)

ICC asks fans who has the best pull shot, Rohit responds

By IANS

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday tweeted a collage of four great batsmen playing the pull shot, asking fans whose is the best.

Rohit Sharma responded to the tweet saying that the ICC may have missed someone here. The collage included pictures of West Indies legend Sir Viv Richards, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, former South African batsman Herschelle Gibbs and Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Related News

KXIP, SRH engage in war of words over Gayle, Warner

Ashwin hails Janata Curfew, hopes it extends for more days

Fight coronavirus like Yuvraj-Kaif 2002 stand, says PM Modi…

Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid coronavirus outbreak

Rohit responded by tweeting: “Someone’s missing here ?? Not easy to work from home I guess.”

Cricket has come to a virtual standstill around the world due to the restrictions imposed to stem the spread of coronavirus pandemic. India’s home ODI series against South Africa, New Zealand’s ODI tour of Australia and England’s tour of Sri Lanka are some of the international series that have been called off while the Indian Premier League’s starting date has been postponed to April 15.

IANS

You might also like
Cricket

KXIP, SRH engage in war of words over Gayle, Warner

Sports

Ashwin hails Janata Curfew, hopes it extends for more days

Sports

Fight coronavirus like Yuvraj-Kaif 2002 stand, says PM Modi to nation

Sports

Shreyas Iyer turns into magician amid coronavirus outbreak

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.