New Delhi: Former India skipper MS Dhoni was named the captain of Men’s ICC T20I Team of the Decade. The team also includes current India captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah.

Team: Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, MS Dhoni (captain, wk), Kieron Pollard, Rashid Khan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.