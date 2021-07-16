ICC announces T20 World Cup 2021 groups: India and Pakistan are in same group

By KalingaTV Bureau
The International Cricket Council (ICC) formally announced the groups for T20 Men’s World Cup 2021. The arch rivalry India and Pakistan are kept in the same group.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah have travelled to Oman to represent the Indian board at the event.

The T20 World Cup will be held in UAE and Oman between October 17 and November 14.

“Eight teams will contest the first round including automatic qualifiers Sri Lanka and Bangladesh with the remaining six who booked their spot through the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019. Ireland, Netherlands and Namibia join Sri Lanka in Group A, whilst Oman, Papua New Guinea (PNG) and Scotland will face Bangladesh in Group B,” the ICC announced.

Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, Netherlands, Eire

Group B: Oman, Bangladesh, PNG, Scotland

Super 12s:

Group 1 – England, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, Winner group A, and Runner up group B

Group 2- India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Winner group B, and Runner up group A

