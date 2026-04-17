ICC announces Inaugural Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy schedule, know details
Women's T20I Challenge Trophy is a newly introduced event by the ICC, designed to give greater exposure to Associate Member teams.
New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule for Inaugural Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy.
The tournament is all set to begin from tomorrow in Rwanda, a country in eastern part of Africa in the in Kigali city.
Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy is a newly introduced event by the ICC, designed to give greater exposure to Associate Member teams. It joins with the Emerging Nations Trophy that was last played in November 2025. The initiative was taken as a part to expand opportunities for the teams in International cricket.
It is a five team tournament. The competition features the team that did not qualify for the Emerging Nations Trophy and has the top-ranked team from each of the ICC’s five regions.
The main aim behind this tournament is to provide high quality match experiences that will further help in strengthening the women’s game globally and prepare them for stronger oppositional teams and higher level competitions.
It is being reportedly said that the number of teams in the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup will increase to 12 teams and later in the year 2030 it will expand to a total of 16 teams.
Schedule for Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy:
April 18:
- Rwanda vs Italy
- Nepal vs USA
April 19:
- Rwanda vs Vanuatu
- Italy vs Nepal
April 21:
- Rwanda vs USA
- Vanuatu vs Italy
April 22:
- Rwanda vs Nepal
- USA vs Vanuatu
April 24:
- Nepal vs Vanuatu
- Italy vs USA
April 26:
- Rwanda vs Vanuatu
- USA vs Nepal
April 27:
- Rwanda vs Italy
- USA vs Vanuatu
April 28:
- Rwanda vs Nepal
- Italy vs Vanuatu
April 3:
- Italy vs USA
- Nepal vs Vanuatu
May 1:
- Rwanda vs USA
- Italy vs Nepal