ICC announces Inaugural Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy schedule, know details

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New Delhi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule for Inaugural Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy.

The tournament is all set to begin from tomorrow in Rwanda, a country in eastern part of Africa in the in Kigali city.

Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy is a newly introduced event by the ICC, designed to give greater exposure to Associate Member teams. It joins with the Emerging Nations Trophy that was last played in November 2025. The initiative was taken as a part to expand opportunities for the teams in International cricket.

It is a five team tournament. The competition features the team that did not qualify for the Emerging Nations Trophy and has the top-ranked team from each of the ICC’s five regions.

The main aim behind this tournament is to provide high quality match experiences that will further help in strengthening the women’s game globally and prepare them for stronger oppositional teams and higher level competitions.

It is being reportedly said that the number of teams in the ICC T20 Women’s World Cup will increase to 12 teams and later in the year 2030 it will expand to a total of 16 teams.

Schedule for Women’s T20I Challenge Trophy:

April 18:

Rwanda vs Italy

Nepal vs USA

April 19:

Rwanda vs Vanuatu

Italy vs Nepal

April 21:

Rwanda vs USA

Vanuatu vs Italy

April 22:

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Rwanda vs Nepal

USA vs Vanuatu

April 24:

Nepal vs Vanuatu

Italy vs USA

April 26:

Rwanda vs Vanuatu

USA vs Nepal

April 27:

Rwanda vs Italy

USA vs Vanuatu

April 28:

Rwanda vs Nepal

Italy vs Vanuatu

April 3:

Italy vs USA

Nepal vs Vanuatu

May 1:

Rwanda vs USA

Italy vs Nepal