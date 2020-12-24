Bhubaneswar: The Board of Directors of the Indian Cricketers’ Association (ICA) on Wednesday, 23 December 2020, nominated former India and Hyderabad left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha to represent the ICA in the Indian Premier League’s Governing Council.

As per clause 28.2.ii of the BCCI Constitution, a member of the ICA is to be nominated as a member of the IPL GC. The tenure of the member is one year and with the tenure of the existing nominee having expired, the ICA Board nominated the 34-year-old Ojha to the prestigious post.

In the ICA AGM held on December 19, 2020, the members had authorised the Board of Directors to nominate the

member to the IPL GC and the ICA Board, after due deliberations and taking into consideration any possible issues of conflict of interest, found in Ojha a suitable candidate to represent them.

This nomination will hold good for one year. The AGM conducted via video conference, touched upon the issues that had been raised by the ICA Representatives to the BCCI Apex Council to further the cause of ICA’s members.