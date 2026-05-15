“I like to finish games”: Tilak Varma after Player-of-the-Match show against PBKS

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Dharamsala: Following a stellar fifty, Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Tilak Varma said he prefers finishing games and credited his international experience, including the World Cup, for improving his ability to close out chases under pressure.

A blistering half-century by Varma and an attacking knock from Ryan Rickelton powered MI to a six-wicket win over the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash in Dharamsala on Thursday.

Varma explained that the Dharamsala surface was slower and lower than expected, making shot-making difficult and rewarding patience over aggressive hitting. Varma noted that the plan was to take the chase deep after seeing how Punjab Kings also found batting challenging on the same pitch, despite useful contributions from Azmatullah Omarzai and Vishnu Vinod.

He also praised Will Jacks for his impact at the death, highlighting their partnership and smart approach to targeting slower deliveries rather than overhitting, which ultimately helped the Mumbai Indians complete the chase.

“To be honest, I do like to finish games, but having played the WC and some international games, I’ve come to know how to finish the games. We didn’t expect the wicket to be like this; the ball was slow and low, and it wasn’t easy to play shots. We saw how PBKS struggled in the first 15 overs, but then Azamatullah and Vishnu Vinod took them to a good score.

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I thought I would take the game deep. I spoke to the coach at the second break; I just needed one big over and I could finish the game. Will’s innings helped finish the game. I just told him to hold shape and hold the shape. Juswai for the slower one, the altitude here helps the ball fly, and you don’t need to blindly slog. I just told him to maintain his shape and watch out for the slower ones,” Varma said after the match.

The defeat marked Punjab Kings’ fifth straight loss, leaving them stranded on 13 points, with Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals closing in on them in the playoff race. Varma anchored the chase with composure, forging a crucial stand with Will Jacks.

He struck a scintillating 75 off 33 balls, while Jacks provided explosive support with 25 off just 10 deliveries.Varma was awarded Player of the Match for his stellar effort.

(ANI)

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