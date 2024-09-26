“I don’t think Virat is going to get there”: Brad Hogg on Virat breaking Sachin’s Test Runs record

From time to time there has been a debate on whether the record of most Test runs scored by Sachin Tendulkar will be broken or not. Only three batters in the current era of test cricket were considered to have the potential of breaking the record. Those three batters are India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith and England’s Joe Root. While Joe is inching closer to achieving the herculean task, the same can’t be said for Kohli and Smith.

Former Australian Cricketer Brad Hogg in his latest YouTube channel has opined that Joe Root is the one who can break Sachin’s most Test runs record.

“And I don’t think Virat is going to get there now . I think he’s lost his momentum and the momentum that he’s lost has been for a number of years now. And he’s got to turn around in the next 10 Test matches or he’s going to drop off and Joe Root’s going to take it to a new level,” said Brad Hogg in a video on his YouTube channel before the second test match between India and Bangladesh.

“Joe Root has 146 Test matches with 12,000 runs. Sachin Tendulkar made nearly 16,000 runs in 200 Test matches. That’s 4,000 runs in 66 Tests. I think Joe Root can go close to toppling that. I think that’s something to watch. Watch out, Joe Root is on the move to beat Sachin Tendulkar. And I think quietly he’ll have that in the back of his mind to try and topple that little unique stat. So watch out for this fact,” said the former Australia all-rounder.