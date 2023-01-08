How much salary do cricketers get in IPL? See list here

The IPL 2023 Mini Auction saw three players being given the highest bid amount in IPL history. While Punjab Kings bought Sam Curran for Rs 18.5 Cr, Mumbai Indians bought Cameron Green for Rs 17.5 Cr, and CSK bought Ben Stokes for Rs 16.25 Cr.

Franchises spend big money in the auction and auction before auction and retain players. Teams get option of retaining players four section player 1 to player 4 maximum. A fix budget offered to all teams which they can spend. IPL players’ salaries in the retention maximum reported $2.1 million and $800k is minimum.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings have Ben Stokes as their most expensive player at a salary of 16.25 Cr. Overall, CSK have 4 players at a salary of more than 10 Cr including MS Dhoni at 12 Cr. CSK has 8 players, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Subhranshu Senapati, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Tushar Deshpande, with a salary at a base price of INR 0.2 Cr.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have only Rishabh Pant at a salary of more than 10 Cr. Apart from Pant, who gets 16 Cr, the other 14 players of Delhi Capitals have a mean salary of 4.75 Cr. Whereas Delhi Capitals have only 4 players, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Aman Khan and Vicky Ostwal, at a base price salary of INR 0.2 Cr.

Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have only two players at a salary of more than 10 Cr, and those are Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan at a salary of 15 Cr each. Barring these two, the other 12 players have a mean salary of 4.25 Cr. Other than that, Gujarat Titans also have 4, B Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Pradeep Sangwan and Urvil Patel are players at a base price of 2 Cr.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR have Shreyas Iyer as their most expensive player at a salary of 12 Cr. Apart from him, KKR have four players at a salary of more than 10 Cr; joint most alongside CSK and RCB. Meanwhile, KKR also have only 4, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Kulwant Khejroliya and Suyash Sharma, players are at a base price salary of 0.2 Cr.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants have KL Rahul as their most expensive player at a salary of 17 Cr with Pooran and Avesh at a salary of more than 10 CR. Meanwhile, among the top 10 players of all 10 teams only LSG have a salary of less than 1 Cr with K. Gowtham at 0.9 Cr., Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Swapnil Singh, Yudhvir Charak, Ayush Badoni, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians have 5 overseas players among their top 10 most expensive players list; the most for any team in IPL 2023. Cameron Green is MI’s most expensive player at a salary of 17.5 Cr. In addition, MI have 11 players, Arshad Khan, Duan Jansen, Hrithik Shokeen, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal, Tristan Stubbs and Vishnu Vinod at a base price salary of 0.2 Cr; the most among any team.

Punjab Kings

Punjab Kings have the most expensive player in IPL history at a salary of 18.5 Cr. Apart from Sam, only Livingstone has a salary of more than 10 Cr. Meanwhile, PBKS have 6 players, Mohit Rathee, Atharva Taide, Shivam Singh, Baltej Singh, Vidwath Kaverappa and Jitesh Sharma at a base price salary of 0.2 Cr.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals have their captain Sanju Samson as their most expensive player at a salary of 14 Cr. Other than him, only Prasidh Krishna and Jos Buttler have a salary of more than 10 Cr. Meanwhile, RR have 7 players, Abdul Basith, Akash Vashist, Kunal Rathore, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Murugan Ashwin and Dhruv Jurel at a base price salary of 0.2 Cr.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB have Virat Kohli as their most expensive player at a salary of 15 Cr. But apart from Virat, RCB have three more players at a salary of more than 10 Cr in the form of Maxwell, Hasaranga, and Harshal Patel. Meanwhile, RCB have 5 players, Manoj Bhandage, Sonu Yadav, Rajat Patidar, Akash Deep and Himanshu Singh at a base price salary of 0.2 Cr.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH are the only second team alongside Delhi Capitals to have only 1 player with a salary of more than 10 Cr. Apart from their most expensive player, Harry Brook, the other 14 players have a mean salary of 4.92 Cr. Meanwhile, SRH have 4 players, Samarth Vyas, Sanvir Singh, Anmolpreet Singh and Nitish Reddy at a base price salary of 0.2 Cr.