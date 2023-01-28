Hockey World Cup: India beat South Africa 5-2 in playoff match, secure 9th place

Rourkela: India defeated South Africa 5-2 in playoff match for the 9th to 12th places in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, here on Saturday. After this win India secured the 9th place.

“An action packed 2nd half saw 5 goals scored, as India won their final game of #HWC2023 to finish their campaign in the 9th place, while South Africa finish 11th,” tweeted International Hockey Federation.

Abhishek and Harmanpreet on target for India as they take a 2-goal lead into the half-time break.