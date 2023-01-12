Hockey World Cup 2023: Teams to hold press conference today

FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023.

Pic Courtesy: Government of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Just a day is left for the start of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela from January 13 to January 29, 2023.

The teams participating in the tournament are scheduled to address the media personnel through a virtual press conference.

According to reports, the press conference shall be held with members of the following hockey teams. Here are the details:

With Belgium Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1130 Hrs IST

With Korea Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1200 Hrs IST

With Japan Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1230 Hrs IST

With Argentina Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1300 Hrs IST

With South Africa Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1500 Hrs IST

With Wales Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1600 Hrs IST

With Australia Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1630 Hrs IST

With India Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1700 Hrs IST

With France Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 1830 Hrs IST

With Germany Men’s Hockey Team
Time: Jan 12, 2023, 2030 Hrs IST

