Hockey India League to make a comeback! To begin from December 27

Sports
By Subadh Nayak 0
Hockey India League to begin from December 27

Bhubaneswar: In what can be considered as a great news for the sports lovers especially the Hockey fans, the Hockey India League (HIL) will make a comeback this year. This was informed by Hockey India President Dilip Kumar Tirkey.

According to Tirkey, the Hockey India League will begin from December 27 this year and will continue till February 1, 2025. All the matches of the tournament will be played in two venues- Rourkela and Ranchi, he informed.

Tirkey further said that both the Men’s and Women’s team will be part of the Hockey India League this year. Eight Men’s team and six Women’s team will play the HIL 2024-25. One team from Odisha will also be part of the mega sporting event.

Notably, the Hockey India League was founded in 2013 as part of Hockey India’s attempt to get an International Hockey Federation sanctioned league after the un-sanctioned World Series Hockey, began in 2012. The last edition of Hockey India League held in 2017.

Also Read: Hockey India League To Make A Comeback! To Begin From December 27

Subadh Nayak 11868 news 3 comments

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.