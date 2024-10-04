Hockey India League returns after 7 years, to have 8 men’s and 6 women’s team

New Delhi: The Hockey India League has returned after seven years and shall have eight men’s and six women’s teams, said reports on Friday. Hockey India League 2024 will be held from December 28 to February 5 next year.

The player auction shall take place from October 13 to October 15, 2024. The announcements were made in a official press gathering held at New Delhi today. “A clear 35-40 day window will enable maximum participation from foreign players in HIL,” said the President of Hockey India.

“(This shall be instrumental in) making it one of the most competitive leagues in the world and also signifies the importance of HIL” informed Dr. Dilip Tirkey, the President of Hockey India.

The Hockey India League shared the info on their official X handle and wrote:

