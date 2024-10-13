Hockey India League 2024-25 auction: Amit Rohidas bought for Rs 48 lakh; Here’s full list of sold and unsold players

New Delhi: More than 1000 players are going under the hammer during the Hockey India League 2024-25 auction which is being held in New Delhi. The HIL 2024 player auction will be held again on October 13, and 16.

The players includes over 400 domestic men’s players, over 250 domestic women’s players and more than 150 overseas men’s players.

Today, several players were sold to the eight franchises namely Delhi SG Pipers, Tamil Nadu Dragons, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, UP Rudras, Hyderabad Toofans, Soorma Hockey Club (Punjab), Kalinga Lancers (Odisha) and Team Gonasika (Visakhapatnam). The players who remained unsold today, might be bought by the teams either tomorrow or on October 16.

Among the players who were sold today, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh is the highest paid player so far. Soorman Hockey Club (Punjab franchise) bought him for Rs 78 Lakhs. Likewise, Indian forward Abhishek is the second-highest paid player as he was bought for Rs 72 lakhs by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers.

Odisha’s Amit Rohidas was bought by the Tamil Nadu Dragons for Rs 48 lakh.

Below is the list of some of the noted players who were sold and remained unsold today:

Sold Players:

Gurjant Singh (Rs 19L – Soorma), Mandeep (Rs 25L – Gonasika), Manpreet (Rs 42L – Gonasika), Sukhjeet (Rs 42L – Bengal), Amit Rohidas (Rs 48L – Tamil), Nilakanta (Rs 34L – Hyderabad), Sanjay (Rs 38L – Kalinga Lancers), Lalit Upadhyay (Rs 28L – UP Rudras), Vivek Sagar Prasad (Rs 40L – Soorma), Hardik (Rs 70L – UP Rudras), Harmanpreet (Rs 78L – Soorma), Sumit (Rs 46L – Hyderabad), Abhishek (Rs 72L – Tigers), Jugraj (Rs 48L – Tigers), Krishan (Rs 32L – Kalinga), Shamsher (Rs 42L – Delhi), Jarmanpreet (Rs 38L – Delhi), Raj Kumar Pal (Rs 40L – Delhi), David Harte (IRE GK – BP 10 Rs 32L – Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jean Paul Danneburg (GER GK Rs 27L – Toofans), Oliver Payne (GBR GK Rs 15L – Gonasika), Pirmin Blaak (NED GK Rs 25L – Tigers), Tomas Santiago (ARG GK Rs 10L – Delhi), Vincent Vanasch ( BEL GK Rs 23L – Soorma HC), Suraj Karkera (Rs 22L – Gonasika), Pawan (Rs 15L – Delhi).

Unsold Players:

Andrew Charter (AUS GK – BP 10), James Carr (IRE GK – BP 10), Benjamin Rennie (AUS – BP 10), Dominic Dixon (NZ GK – BP 10) and Edgar Reynaud (FRA GK – BP 10).

