Hockey India Awards 2022: Hardik and Savita win top honours

New Delhi: Hockey India held its fifth annual award ceremony at the national capital on Friday, with India men’s team vice-captain Hardik Singh and women’s captain Savita Punia winning the top awards for the year 2022. The duo have been awarded the Balbir Singh Sr. Award in the male and female categories, respectively.

Along with the trophy, Hardik and Savita were given cash prizes of Rs. 25–25 lakhs.

Gurbux Singh was awarded the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022 for his outstanding contribution to the sport. Which cash prizes of up to 30 lakh rupees and a trophy were also given.

The awards have been held after a three-year gap owing to COVID and administrative issues.

“It’s been a fantastic year, and it feels great to be recognised for my efforts. I believe we had a roller coaster year as a team, and there are players who have done exceptionally well this year as well. I honestly feel that I am accepting this honour on behalf of the entire team,” said Hardik after winning the award