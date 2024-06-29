History repeats: India bags T20 World Cup after 17 years, Defeats South Africa by 7 runs in do-or-die match

India has created history by defeating South Africa in the do-or-die final match and bringing back the World Cup after 17 years. India had last won the T20 World Cup in 2007 under the captainship of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. With this win, Indian Captain Rohit Sharma has ended India’s drought for an International trophy.

Winning the toss first and opting to bat first proved to be a good decision for the Indian team as they managed to score 176/7 at the end of 20 overs. Virat Kohli was the top scorer among the Indian batters as he scored 76 (59). Breath-taking knocs by Heinrich Klaasen 52 (27) was the focus in the South African innings. However that went down in vain as South Africa fell short of 8 runs.

India had won the toss and had opted to bat first against South Africa in the final of T20 World Cup 2024. Rohit Sharma-the Indian captain opted to bat first as the pitch seemed well. The skipper pointed out that the occasion was big and it was important for them to perform calmly. He praised the South African side for performing well in the tournament and also acknowledged the performance of Indian side too.

Both the teams (South Africa as well as India) have remained unchanged. The match is held at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

South Africa Innings

India Innings

23-1 (Rohit Sharma, 1.4), 23-2 (Rishabh Pant, 1.6), 34-3 (Suryakumar Yadav, 4.3), 106-4 (Axar Patel, 13.3), 163-5 (Virat Kohli, 18.5), 174-6 (Shivam Dube, 19.4), 176-7 (Ravindra Jadeja, 19.6)