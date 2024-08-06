Historic! Vinesh Phogat becomes first Indian woman to make the final in Olympic wrestling

By Subadh Nayak
Paris: Vinesh Phogat scripted history today as she became the first Indian woman to enter the final in Olympic wrestling. She defeated Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman in the semifinal of 50kg wrestling.

With the historic 5-0 score line victory, Vinesh Phogat assured India of a medal. This will also be her first ever Olympic medal. Earlier, she had defeated defending champion Yui Susaki of and Oksana Livach of Ukraine.

In the final on Wednesday, Vinesh will face USA’s Ann Sarah Hildebrant, who also beat Otgonjargal Dolgorjav 5-0 in her semi-final bout today.

