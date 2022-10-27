Historic! Equal match fee for men and women cricketers, announces BCCI

New-Delhi: In a historic decision, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on that the country’s female cricketers will now earn the same amount of match fees as their male counterparts.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has taken a historic decision to promote gender equality in the nation’s most-loved game.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is now in his second term as the Secretary of the BCCI, put a tweet on his Twitter handle that confirmed the news.

Shah wrote on this twitter handle, “I’m pleased to announce @BCCI’s the first step towards tackling discrimination. We are implementing a pay equity policy for our contracted @BCCIWomen cricketers. The match fee for both Men and Women Cricketers will be the same as we move into a new era of gender equality in Cricket”.

The @BCCIWomen cricketers will be paid the same match fee as their male counterparts. Test (INR 15 lakhs), ODI (INR 6 lakhs), T20I (INR 3 lakhs). Pay equity was my commitment to our women cricketers and I thank the Apex Council for their support. Jai Hind

It is the first time that India’s men’s and women’s professional game has been combined under one master agreement. In July this year, New Zealand had announced in a five-year agreement that their women’s and men’s cricketers will earn the same match fees across all formats at the international as well as domestic levels.

Of course, the same match fee does not mean real pay parity in Indian cricket as there is a huge disparity in the central contract fee that the men and women are offered.

As of now, the centrally contracted male players get Rs 7 crore, Rs 6 crore and Rs 3 crore in three categories while the women players get Rs 50 lakh, Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh each.

The BCCI is yet to announce the latest set of contracts for 2022 for both men and women players.