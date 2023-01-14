Himachal Pradesh cricketer Siddharth Sharma passes away aged 28
28-year-old fast bowler Siddharth Sharma who was from Himachal Pradesh passed away on January 12 in Gujarat while on Ranji Trophy tour.
Cricketer Siddharth Sharma, a part of Himachal Pradesh squad passed away at the age of 28 on January 12, 2023. The fast bowler was a native of the Una district and one of the spearheads of the Himachal team. He led the state team from the front on many occasions. He was in Gujarat for Ranji Trophy match with his team. He had been on the ventilator for the past two weeks and breathed his last on Thursday.
Sharma, who had previously won the Vijay Hazare Trophy with his side, had been going through a prolonged illness. He had been hospitalised for quite some time. Amidst reports of his recovery, his health deteriorated, and he passed away in Vadodara, Gujarat. Sidharth was cremated at Bhabhor Saheb crematorium on Friday, January 13.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the shocking news as the official CMO account tweeted:
“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep grief over the demise of Siddharth Sharma, a member of Himachal’s Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team and the state’s star fast bowler. The Chief Minister has expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved families.”
मुख्यमंत्री श्री @SukhuSukhvinder ने हिमाचल की विजय हजारे ट्रॉफी विजेता क्रिकेट टीम के सदस्य रहे और प्रदेश के स्टार तेज गेंदबाज सिद्धार्थ शर्मा के निधन पर गहरा शोक व्यक्त किया है। मुख्यमंत्री ने शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ अपनी गहरी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त की हैं।
— CMO HIMACHAL (@CMOFFICEHP) January 13, 2023
The pacer played 13 matches for Himachal Pradesh, which included six first-class matches, six List A games and a T20 match. He made his first-class debut in the 2017–18 Ranji Trophy on 1 November 2017. Since then, Sharma had taken a total of 25 wickets in the Ranji Trophy.
His last game was against Bengal at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in December last year, where he picked up a five-wicket haul in the first innings and a couple of wickets in the next.