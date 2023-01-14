Himachal Pradesh cricketer Siddharth Sharma passes away aged 28

Cricketer Siddharth Sharma, a part of Himachal Pradesh squad passed away at the age of 28 on January 12, 2023. The fast bowler was a native of the Una district and one of the spearheads of the Himachal team. He led the state team from the front on many occasions. He was in Gujarat for Ranji Trophy match with his team. He had been on the ventilator for the past two weeks and breathed his last on Thursday.

Sharma, who had previously won the Vijay Hazare Trophy with his side, had been going through a prolonged illness. He had been hospitalised for quite some time. Amidst reports of his recovery, his health deteriorated, and he passed away in Vadodara, Gujarat. Sidharth was cremated at Bhabhor Saheb crematorium on Friday, January 13.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the shocking news as the official CMO account tweeted:

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed deep grief over the demise of Siddharth Sharma, a member of Himachal’s Vijay Hazare Trophy-winning cricket team and the state’s star fast bowler. The Chief Minister has expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved families.”