He’s Indian: Matthew Hayden names ‘Perfect’ head coach for Chennai Super Kings

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Chennai Super Kings (CSK)’s new head coach post remains empty till now. Speculation have been going on about who will succeed Stephen Fleming, who left the post after 18 years guiding the team.

While speculations were rife about Eoin Morgan and Michael Hussey taking for the role, legendary Australia and former CSK opener Matthew Hayden have named the ideal coach for the team.

The Australia cricketer have suggested that the current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) mentor Dinesh Karthik would be the perfect for the role of head coach for CSK.

The former CSK opener said that Karthik’s local attachment to Chennai is one of the reasons why he is the perfect candidate. For those unaware, Karthik was born in Chennai and played his domestic cricket for Tamil Nadu.

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Hayden said that though most franchises do go for international coaches, but it’s important to have a local coach, even Chennai touch, which is why I thought Dinesh would be perfect.

While the local touch is one aspect, Karthik’s coaching credentials also speak volumes. Over the last three years, Karthik has been in the support staff of an RCB team that has dominated the IPL, winning both the 2025 and 2026 editions back-to-back.

Hayden, who won the IPL Orange Cap in 2009, stated that it is imperative for the franchise to get the appointment right. He also added that he is looking forward to who will take the job.