Heath Streak still alive, confirms Henry Olonga

Former Zimbabwean cricket star Henry Olonga has clarified the recent confusion surrounding Heath Streak’s well-being. Earlier, Olonga had tweeted about Streak’s supposed passing, but he later confirmed that Streak is alive and in good health, contradicting his previous statement.

In an effort to set the record straight and prevent further misinformation, Olonga took to Twitter to provide an update on the situation. He stated, “I can confirm that rumours of the demise of Heath Streak have been greatly exaggerated. I just heard from him. The third umpire has called him back. He is very much alive folks.”

“Sad news coming through that Heath Streak has crossed to the other side. RIP Zimbabwe cricket legend,” Olonga had earlier posted on messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Alongside his reassuring message, Olonga shared a screenshot of his recent WhatsApp conversation with Streak. These conflicting reports had caused confusion and concern among cricket fans.

Streak was one of Zimbabwe’s most recognised players, appearing in 65 Tests and 189 ODIs, accumulating 4933 runs and collecting 455 wickets across all forms.

The former Zimbabwe captain was the first cricketer from his country to have scored 1000 runs and taken 100 wickets in Tests, as well as 2000 runs and 2000 wickets in ODIs.

He still continues to be Zimbabwe’s all-time highest wicket-taker in both Tests and ODIs.