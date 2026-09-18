‘He will get his chance’: Gautam Gambhir on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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New Delhi: Indian cricket team head coach, Gautam Gambhir said 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will need to bide his time before earning a debut in the Indian T20I team.

As per reports, Sooryavanshi was overlooked for a T20I debut when India beat Afghanistan 3-0 in their series earlier this week.

Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma were preferred as openers, with Sooryavanshi having starred in three five-match T20I series against Zimbabwe – where he scored 151 runs and was Player of the Series – prior to the series against Afghanistan.

“Where you are when you get into the team, only you know, so a player with experience would definitely be ahead. But he (Sooryavanshi) knows what he has to do and he’ll get more time to play,” Gambhir said during a television interview.

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Gambhir said the decision to drop Samson for the recent series in England was one of the most difficult calls he had made as a coach.

“Sanju Samson’s exclusion against England was one of the most difficult calls I have had to take as a coach… He had been doing well with the bat in the World Cup campaign,” added Gambhir.

For now, Sooryavanshi remains in the squad but must wait his turn again.