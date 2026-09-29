“He knows the importance”: Rohit says no need to discuss 2027 World Cup with Kohli

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New Delhi : Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma believes there is no need to remind Virat Kohli about the importance of the ODI World Cup, with the veteran batter set to feature in his fifth 50-over global showpiece in 2027.

Speaking to JioStar ahead of India’s second ODI against the West Indies, Rohit said Kohli’s vast World Cup experience means such conversations do not take place between the two former India captains.

“No, no. He has been playing for so many years. Whether it’s the ’27 World Cup or the ’23 World Cup, there’s no need to explain it to him.

World Cup is World Cup. And I’m pretty sure that everyone who is going to be part of the team understands the importance of a World Cup. And specially Kohli. I mean, the one who has played the most World Cups, I think in this team, it’s him,” said Rohit according to JioStar.

Kohli has featured in four ODI World Cups — 2011, 2015, 2019 and 2023 — and the 2027 edition in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia will be his fifth. Rohit said their conversations are instead focused on what they need to do during matches.

“50-over World Cup: he played 2011, ’15, ’19, ’23. Four World Cups he has played. This will be the fifth. So obviously, he has played the most, so he knows the importance. So, this discussion does not happen. The discussion is about what we can do. When we are batting together, we are discussing about whom to attack, whom to take a single off, what to do,” said Rohit.

Rohit also spoke about the camaraderie he shares with Kohli, saying their approach towards the team’s goals has remained unchanged despite the years.

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“Sometimes something happens in my leg, so I tell him, “Brother, run carefully, I’m feeling something.” So he is understanding that way. And, you know, such conversations keep happening. So it’s been pretty fun.

Nothing has changed from when we started to now. Obviously, we’re different individuals in terms of how we carry ourselves on the field, but other than that, goal, thinking for the team is pretty much the same: that we have to win the match. We have to win the World Cup, we have to win the tournament, we have to win the series, we have to do well for the team,” Sharma said, as per JioStar.

Kohli, who has retired from Test and T20I cricket along with Rohit, is currently India’s most experienced ODI batter. He has played 315 ODIs and scored 15,080 runs, including 55 centuries and 79 half-centuries, at an average of 59.13 and a strike rate of 94.30.

Kohli was part of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning side under MS Dhoni and has already stated that the 2027 World Cup will be his final appearance at the tournament.

Rohit, meanwhile, has played 289 ODIs and scored 11,927 runs with 34 centuries and 62 fifties at an average of 48.88 and a strike rate of 93.04.

The 2027 World Cup could also be Rohit’s final appearance at the tournament, although he has not yet made a decision on his future.

India won the first ODI of the series by eight wickets and the second ODI between India and the West Indies is scheduled for Wednesday in Guwahati.

(ANI)