Harmer, Jansen Shine as South Africa Seal First Test Series Win in India in 25 Years; Hosts Face Second Consecutive Setback

Guwahati: Simon Harmer’s six-wicket haul, Senuran Muthuswamy’s maiden Test century, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen’s brilliant outing have ensured South Africa’s massive 408-run win over India in the second and final Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

After thrashing Team India at home, the Temba Bavuma-led South Africa whitewashed the Asian Giants 2-0 in the two-match Test series. Earlier, the Proteas outclassed the Indian side in the opening Test by 30 runs at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

South Africa’s Marco Jansen was named Player of the Match for his all-round performance, whereas Simon Harmer took the Player of the Series award.

This is also South Africa’s first Test series win in India since 2000. The last time the Proteas won a Test series in India was under the leadership of Hansie Cronje, who won the series 2-0. Temba Bavuma became the latest skipper to join the list.

This is also South Africa’s second-biggest victory margin by runs after 492 against Australia in Johannesburg, 2018.

This is India’s second whitewash at home under the head coach Gautam Gambhir. 0-3 to NZ last year and 0-2 vs SA now – two home Test series defeats for India in two years, under Gambhir.

India had lost only two home series post the 0-2 drubbing by SA in 2000, until the NZ series last year: vs Australia (2004) and vs England (2012).

The last time India lost two Test series at home across two consecutive years was over four decades ago: vs West Indies (1983) and vs England (1984/85).

After losing by 408 runs, this is also the Indian cricket team’s biggest defeat in the Test format. Previously, the largest margin of defeat in Tests for India was 342 runs against Australia in 2004.

Coming to the match, South Africa dominated throughout the second Test, making India grind hard on the field and while batting. The visitors made 489 in 151.1 overs in the first innings.

Aiden Markram (38), Ryab Rickelton (35), Stubbs (49), captain Bavuma (41) and wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (45) chipped in crucial runs. Muthuswamy (109) slammed his maiden Test century, whereas Jansen played a superb knock of 93 runs as the Proteas posted more than 450 runs on the board.

For India, Jasprit Bumrah (2/75), Mohammed Siraj (2/106), Ravindra Jadeja (2/94), and Kuldeep Yadav (4/115) were among the wicket takers.

In response, the hosts were bundled out for just 201 in 83.5 overs. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (58) was the top-scorer in the first innings for India. Washington Sundar (48) contributed with the bat.

Speedster Marco Jansen had a brilliant outing with the ball. The Proteas speedster registered a magical figure of 6/48 in 19.5 overs, helping his side take a massive 288-run lead.

South Africa didn’t enforce a follow-on and batted for the second time. The Indian bowlers again failed to pick wickets as the visitors declared their second innings at 260-5 in 78.3 overs.

Stubbs played a fighting knock of 94 runs off 180 deliveries as the visitors set up a daunting 548-run target for India. Jadeja (4/62) was the only standout bowler for India.

While chasing, India once again surrendered against a brutal South African bowling attack. Jaiswal (13), Rahul (6), Sai Sudharsan (14), Dhruv Jurel (2) and captain Rishabh Pant (13) had a poor outing.

Although Sai showed some resilience with the bat, facing 139 deliveries, he was removed by Muthuswamy. Sundar (16) and Jadeja (54) were the last hopes for India.

However, Sundar departed in the 60.4 over and then South Africa cleaned up the tail quickly, and India were all out for 140, losing the Guwahati Test.

For South Africa, Harmer picked up a match-winning six-wicket haul (6/37). Keshav Maharaj (2/37) and Jansen (1/23) also contributed with the ball. (ANI)

Brief Scores: India: 201 and 140 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 58, Ravindra Jadeja 54, Simon Harmer 6/37) against SA: 489 and 260/5d (Tristan Stubbs 94, Senuran Muthuswamy 109, Ravindra Jadeja 4/62).

(ANI)

