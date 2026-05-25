Harmanpreet Kaur conferred Padma Shri after historic World Cup triumph

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New Delhi: Indian women’s cricket team skipper Harmanpreet Kaur was conferred with the Padma Shri by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious award to Kaur at the Civil Investiture Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Kaur received the Padma Shri following a landmark year for Indian women’s cricket. In 2025, she captained India to their maiden ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup title on home soil, leading the team to a historic victory over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai.

The triumph made her the first Indian captain to lift the Women’s World Cup and only the second Indian skipper overall to win a World Cup at home after MS Dhoni.

Kaur has played 164 ODIs for India, scoring 4,541 runs at an average of 37.22, including 7 centuries and 24 half-centuries. In T20Is, she has amassed 3,991 runs from 195 matches, featuring one century and 16 fifties.

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In the longest format, Kaur has appeared in 7 Tests, scoring 230 runs at an average of 23.00, including a half-century.

Apart from Kaur, former Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, Paralympic gold medal-winning high-jumper Praveen Kumar, Indian women’s hockey goalkeeper Savita Punia, veteran coach Baldev Singh, K Pajanivel, and Bhagwandas Raikwar will all receive Padma Shri.

Vladimir Mestvirishvili will be honoured with the Padma Shri posthumously, while tennis legend Vijay Amritraj is set to receive the Padma Bhushan.

(Source: ANI)