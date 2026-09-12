India’s Harleen Deol joins Barbados Tridents for WCPL 2026

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New Delhi: The Indian batter Harleen Deol has signed for current women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) holders Barbados Tridents for the rest of WCPL 2026. This will be Harleen’s maiden outing in the WCPL.

The 28-year-old has arrived in Barbados and will be fifth foreign player to be associated with the Tridents. She was available for the franchise, having not been picked by India seniors or India A teams at present.

Additional Indian representation to the 2026 WCPL will be by the presence of Deol. With 5 of the 20 foreigner slots taken up by Indians, she will join fellow-Indians, Kiran Navgire and Pooja Vastrakar, all at Barbados and with Shikha Pandey and Yastika Bhatia at Trinbago Knight Riders.

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A participant in 28 Indian T20I matches, Deol has managed to strike at 92.01 in the 20 innings she faced of the India outfit, scoring 311 runs.

For Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz in the Women’s Premier League, she scored 649 runs at a strike-rate of 121.78 in 28 matches.

Reigning champions Barbados Tridents were crushed by 21 runs on their opening title defence against Trinbago Knight Riders on September 5 and play their next matches against Jamaica Empress and Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Also Read: Jamaica Empress join expanded WCPL as tournament grows to four teams for 2026 season