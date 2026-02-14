Hardik Pandya’s Valentine’s tattoo for Mahieka Sharma sparks buzz before India-Pakistan clash

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya, the Indian all-rounder, surprised fans with a very intimate gesture on February 14, Valentine’s Day, by revealing a new tattoo that he had inscribed in honor of his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. The ink, featuring the initial M and symbolic leopards, has already gone viral on social media.

There is intricate work involved in the tattoo, placed on the back of Pandya’s neck, with two leopards and also the initial of Mahieka. As sources from tattoo studios suggest, the design also portrays strength and collaboration – the wild cats representing ambition, resilience, and balance between two strong people moving in the same direction.

In October 2025, Pandya and Mahieka declared their relationship after the Indian star divorced Natasa Stankovic. The pair has been spotted with each other at matches during the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, drawing attention from both cricket fans and the media.

While the tattoo grabbed headlines off the field, Pandya remains firmly focused on cricket. The star all-rounder is expected to be a key figure in the India vs Pakistan encounter, to be played on February 15, where his performance under pressure will be crucial for India’s campaign.

As Valentine’s Day blends romance with rivalry, Pandya’s tattoo has added a human, heartfelt layer to the build-up — reminding fans that even amid fierce competition, personal moments still matter.