Hardik Pandya’s Mumbai Indians future uncertain after tough IPL 2026 season

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Mumbai: Mumbai Indians might be heading towards another big change after a disappointing IPL 2026 season, with reports suggesting that Hardik Pandya may leave the franchise before next year’s tournament.

According to reports, the Mumbai based franchise are all set to go for another massive overhaul post IPL 2026 and a change in captaincy could be in the cards.

The five time champions have had a miserable campaign this year with only four wins from 14 matches and if reports are to be believed the management is seriously considering the captaincy options after the disastrous season.

There has already been a talk of finding a new captain and the Mumbai team management is divided over who should be given the responsibilities.

Hardik Pandya was reacquired by the Mumbai Indians from Gujarat Titans last year and was immediately appointed the captain of the team.

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The appointment of Hardik ahead of veteran skipper Rohit Sharma had received a lot of flak from the fans and ever since the appointed the all-rounder had found himself under pressure from fans and management alike.

The change was expected to be a new chapter for the franchise but there was not much stability in the team as far as captaincy was concerned and issues off the field too never completely resolved for the team.

However, going by the recent reports the relationship between Hardik and the team management have now become strained after Mumbai’s failed season and despite no official statements the all-rounder is expected to consider a move away from the franchise before the IPL 2027.

Also the management is expecting an input from veteran skipper Rohit Sharma regarding the new captain of the Mumbai Indians.

Fans are discussing the names for the new captain with the Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah being the strongest contenders.