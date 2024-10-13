Hardik Pandya’s heartwarming gesture: viral selfie moment with ball boy steals the show

Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya’s kindness shines on the field. During the India-Bangladesh T20I match, Pandya helped a ball boy take a selfie, pausing his boundary patrol. This unmissable act of kindness has gone viral all over social media.

Reportedly, Hardik all-rounder Pandya won the Player of the Series award on Saturday. This came after India defeated Bangladesh by 133 runs in Hyderabad, winning the three-match T20I series 3-0. Hardik excelled throughout the series, scoring 118 runs at an impressive rate of 222.64, taking a crucial wicket, and making a stunning catch in Delhi.

Hardik Pandya impressed fans with his consistent performance. He proved again why he’s crucial to India’s white-ball team. However, it was his kind gesture towards a ball boy during the series that won hearts on social media.

The viral video reveals, Hardik, standing at the boundary line, helping a ballboy get a selfie with him. The ballboy seen sitting on the ground, next to the boundary rope. He failed to capture a selfie in the first attempt. After a failed first-attempt by the ballboy, Hardik was seen guiding him, before he successfully got a selfie on his second attempt.

Hardik Pandya’s this unmissable act of helping ball boy to get a selfie while fielding on boundary line went viral on social media. The video has been shared by an account name @CricketopiaCom in the popular social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

WATCH the viral video here: